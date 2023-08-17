LPL Financial LLC Has $170.15 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $170,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

