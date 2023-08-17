LPL Financial LLC Has $231.69 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $231,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.62. 459,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,107. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

