LPL Financial LLC Purchases 211,994 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,320,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 211,994 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $364,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.40. 2,578,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,112,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $437.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

