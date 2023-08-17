LPL Financial LLC Purchases 248,620 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,146,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $139,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 1,781,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,151. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

