LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $178,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.52. 103,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,533. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

