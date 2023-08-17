LPL Financial LLC Sells 122,580 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $251,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,380,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,492 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,346,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,312,000 after acquiring an additional 607,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

