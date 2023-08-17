Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.