Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Down to $205.61

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.61, but opened at $192.95. Madison Square Garden Sports shares last traded at $193.35, with a volume of 64,286 shares changing hands.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

