MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 149,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,977. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 496,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.