MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 113,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,729. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,613,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 307,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

