Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

Magna International Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE MGA traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 1,964,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,238. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

