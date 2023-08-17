MAI Capital Management Buys 485 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.