MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

DIS traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $85.85. 10,125,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,838,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20. The company has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

