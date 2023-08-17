MAI Capital Management Has $35.01 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $545.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $542.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

