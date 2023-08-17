MAI Capital Management Has $42.02 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $828.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $870.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

