MAI Capital Management Has $56.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.77% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $56,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 174,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 881,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 48,876 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,796. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

