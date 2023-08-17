MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Union Pacific by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 50,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 123,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,813,000 after buying an additional 66,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.51. 1,377,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,225. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

