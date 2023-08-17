MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

