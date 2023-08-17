MAI Capital Management Sells 18,360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $87,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $267.96. 708,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,302. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day moving average is $253.53. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

