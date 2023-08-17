Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYNZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYNZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.