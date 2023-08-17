Maker (MKR) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $1,090.69 or 0.03958942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $62.72 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.
Maker Profile
Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.
Buying and Selling Maker
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
