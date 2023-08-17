Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 51,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,208. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 270,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

