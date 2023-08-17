MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Raised to $7.50

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNKD. StockNews.com cut MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 104.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

