Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Manulife Financial worth $138,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

