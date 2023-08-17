Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 78,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,785. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.45. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

