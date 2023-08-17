Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Director Purchases $199,240.00 in Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marqeta Stock Down 1.6 %

MQ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,486,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,332. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

