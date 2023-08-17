Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of MQ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 4,164,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.