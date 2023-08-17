Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.