Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri Buys 2,000 Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Stock

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.07 per share, with a total value of C$80,140.00.

Winpak Stock Down 0.8 %

Winpak stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.92. The company had a trading volume of 64,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,396. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Winpak Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$38.63 and a 1 year high of C$48.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.18.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPK has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

