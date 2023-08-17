Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,534,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $7,358,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 77,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 498,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,875. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

