Mary Jane Raymond Sells 1,500 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,668,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

