Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Boston Research & Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.54.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
