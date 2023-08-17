Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $10,910,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 808,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,945,000 after buying an additional 134,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $394.37 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The company has a market cap of $371.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.54.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

