MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,690. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 367.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

