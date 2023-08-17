Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 8,972 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,957,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. 49,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,804. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

