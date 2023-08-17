Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

