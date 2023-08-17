Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,978 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $71,347,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 24,177.5% during the 4th quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vale by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,241,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

VALE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,314,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646,836. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

