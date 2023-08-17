Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 252,870 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 315.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,870 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 1.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 7,808,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,461,962. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

