Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MATW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,587. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

In other Matthews International news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 500,363 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $12,209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 125,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

