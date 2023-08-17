Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:MAV4)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Performance

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 stock remained flat at GBX 63 ($0.80) during trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.27. The stock has a market cap of £86.26 million, a PE ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.17. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68 ($0.86).

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

