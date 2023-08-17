McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.12

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.12 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 39.11 ($0.50). McBride shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49), with a volume of 28,041 shares changing hands.
McBride Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.19.
About McBride
McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.
