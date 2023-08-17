McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUX. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 303,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $319.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

