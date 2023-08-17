McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

