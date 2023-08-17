McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $111.70.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.