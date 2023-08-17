McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $10.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $419.55. 272,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,248. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

