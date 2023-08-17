Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,225 shares during the period. Medallion Financial makes up 4.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Medallion Financial worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 6,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,575. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $202.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

About Medallion Financial

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.