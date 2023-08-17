MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

