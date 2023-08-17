Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 118 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $225.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $227.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day moving average of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.