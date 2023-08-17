Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 353 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 993,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 193,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $356,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Shares of EW opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

