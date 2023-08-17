Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

