Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 116 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $181.56 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $190.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

